244OgeKweFoli153

Nigeria’s agro exports to the European Union (EU) and the United States (U.S.) is under threat with the rejection of yams export, the Dean, School of Science and Technology, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Dele Fapohunda, has said.

According to him, it is not in the interest of the country to be consistently ranked among countries whose products are rejected.

Fapohunda warned that if the problem was not addressed immediately, it could ruin the country’s competitiveness.

According to him, the rejection should put pressure on authorities to enhance safety measures on its exports.He explained the nation may lose its position as a big exporter in the wake of the rising cost of production and compliance bottlenecks linked to the tighter safety measures.

According to him, the government must adopt tough measures on food safety which will require all agro exports being subjected to thorough scrutiny right from farm gate.

Exporters, he stressed, must be counter-checked by authorities to confirm compliance with all safety controls on harmful elements such as Aflatoxins, pesticide residues and heavy metals.

He said farmers must also adhere to the authorised and registered pesticides, observe pre-harvest intervals before harvesting, and use only the appropriate pesticides.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)