Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited will present the 2017 edition of its Annual Nigerian Banking Sector Report at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on October 27.

The presentation is scheduled as the anchor event of the Nigeria Banking & Investment Forum: Capital Markets Partnership, to be hosted by the LSE in collaboration with the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Afrinvest. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been confirmed as the Special Guest of Honour.

Afrinvest Group Managing Director, Ike Chioke, said this year’s report entitled: “Nigeria Reopens for Business”, is timely and instructive, as it is being launched at an important phase in the country’s economic resurgence, following the recent exit from a four-quarter long recession”.“We are proud to launch the 2017 Nigerian Banking Sector Report before a host of international economic and financial market experts in London on the back of the nation’s recovery from economic recession, and we are confident that it would further enhance appreciation of Nigeria’s financial services sector.

“The report presents an optimistic outlook on the economy due largely to the positive performance of the banking sector. It offers critical insight on how recent gains in market performance can be consolidated to boost investor confidence and ensure sustained growth, and what possible threats can derail current positive trends,”he said.

Co-Head, Emerging Markets, London Stock Exchange Group, Ibukun Adebayo, said: “Our desire is to innovate with Nigeria, and we are keen to explore opportunities for London’s global investment community in Nigerian markets.

“The Nigeria Banking & Investment Forum: Capital Markets Partnership provides a unique platform to highlight the competitive landscape that exists, and show critical international investors, regulators and stakeholders where real value can be found in frontier capital markets.”

The Afrinvest Annual Nigerian Banking Sector Report, in its 12th edition, has come to be recognised as the leading and most incisive report on Nigeria’s banking industry, and a valuable reference for local and international investors in the Nigerian economy.

Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited is a wealth advisory firm involved in investment banking, securities trading, asset management and investment research with a focus on West Africa.

