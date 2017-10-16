244OgeKweFoli153

Selecting a good hotel to stay in Abuja Nigeria is just one of the many steps towards having a good time in the city. Finding a great restaurant to eat comes next. It becomes a lot more convenient when you don’t have to leave your hotel to even order for a nice meal from any restaurant of your choice. So when in Abuja, the following are some great Italian restaurants to consider for some of the best Italian food. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s number one food ordering App shares 4 of these great Italian restaurants in Abuja.

The Clubhouse Restaurant and Resort

This lovely getaway is located on the outskirts of Abuja and is well worth the distance when you consider its luxurious and relaxing facilities, as well as its impressive menu of delicious Italian meals and other mouth-watering cuisines from across the continent. It’s a nice and safe location with a serene atmosphere and a nice ambiance for a family outing or a lovers’ getaway.The Secret Garden

This is a safe and comfy restaurant to enjoy great Italian cuisines, alongside other delicious foods. It stays true to its name ‘Secret Garden’ as it can be found tucked away in the Riverplate Park and is a nice hangout spot for lovers, family or friends to enjoy a good time together with great food in a cool and calm open-air environment. It’s really a nice place to relax and unwind.

Zuma Grill

This lovely restaurant is located at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja. It’s one of the top restaurants in Abuja that offers varieties of delicious Italian dishes, as well as other sumptuous Mediterranean dishes in a cool setting with very nice and comfortable décor. The restaurant has a beautiful view overlooking a water fountain and offers an a la carte menu of Mediterranean favourites, as well as light tasty dishes. It’s really a great place for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Galaxy Pizza

Galaxy Pizza offers great Italian pizza, one that is sure to be a memorable experience for your taste buds, and also offers great Arabian and Asians pizza. It’s a great place to enjoy an impressive array of delicious pizza. It’s a cool, calm and casual spot for hanging out with friends, family and even lovers, and it’s a favourite place among the expatriate community. This restaurant boasts of some of the best pizzas in town with its large variety of pizzas and inventive offerings. Galaxy pizza is quite easy to locate and offers a memorable dining experience indeed.

