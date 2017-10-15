Recent Posts
Amazon Set To Hire 120,000 for Holiday Season Work – Apply
Alex from Bindwise has spotted the extent of Amazon holiday hires for this year and it’s pretty incredible although this year numbers haven’t increased. This is what Alex found:
Referring to the news agency Reuters,
Amazon.com said it would hire 120,000 workers in the United States this holiday season, the same as last year. Amazon started reporting its holiday hiring plans publicly five years ago. 2017 marks the first time in at least five years, that Amazon hasn’t hired more seasonal employees than it did the previous year.The surge of temporary help will nearly double the number of the workers it has at its fulfilment centers, sorting centers and customer service sites. By adding more workers, Amazon is offering consumers hassle-free shopping experiences, giving customers more accessibility to pick up and return goods ordered online.
In comparison, another retail giant Wal-Mart Stores won’t be adding any seasonal help this holiday season, instead choosing to give existing employees additional hours during the holidays. This is the second year that Walmart has opted not to hire additional employees during the holidays.
Jobs are available at Amazon facilities in 33 states in the US. To look for jobs and apply, go to Amazon.jobs . Positions are available in the following states:
Amazon is recruiting holiday hires in these states
Arizona
Alabama
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas Kentucky
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin. -Tamebay.com
