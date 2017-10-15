244OgeKweFoli153

Alex from Bindwise has spotted the extent of Amazon holiday hires for this year and it’s pretty incredible although this year numbers haven’t increased. This is what Alex found:

Referring to the news agency Reuters,

Amazon.com said it would hire 120,000 workers in the United States this holiday season, the same as last year. Amazon started reporting its holiday hiring plans publicly five years ago. 2017 marks the first time in at least five years, that Amazon hasn’t hired more seasonal employees than it did the previous year.The surge of temporary help will nearly double the number of the workers it has at its fulfilment centers, sorting centers and customer service sites. By adding more workers, Amazon is offering consumers hassle-free shopping experiences, giving customers more accessibility to pick up and return goods ordered online.

In comparison, another retail giant Wal-Mart Stores won’t be adding any seasonal help this holiday season, instead choosing to give existing employees additional hours during the holidays. This is the second year that Walmart has opted not to hire additional employees during the holidays.

Jobs are available at Amazon facilities in 33 states in the US. To look for jobs and apply, go to Amazon.jobs . Positions are available in the following states:

Amazon is recruiting holiday hires in these states

Arizona

Alabama

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin. -Tamebay.com

