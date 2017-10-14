Nigeria Farmers earn N4bn from chicken production The natnuPreneur out grower scheme, promoted by natnudO Foods, has paid over N4billion to farmers who participated in the scheme in the last three years, the company has said.

The company stated that the scheme was designed to fulfill the requirement of Nigerians by ensuring that good quality chicken meat that satisfy safety standards are readily available in the country.

The Chief Operating Officer of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery, Mr Albert Begerano, in a statement made available to Daily Trust, described the scheme as helping to achieve the food security goal of the Federal Government by exposing poultry farmers to modern technology and farming techniques.

He noted that the scheme offers free poultry consultation and a ready market for produce to registered poultry farmers and that the success of the scheme could be attributed to the backing of the different companies within the Amo group.

Mrs Remi Tomori of Honeydew Farms, Arulogun, Ibadan disclosed that the benefits of the scheme are innumerable adding that she does not have to worry about marketing her produce because natnuPreneur provided a ready market.

While harping on the impact of the scheme on employment, a Data Analyst and Farmer Satisfaction Representative (FSR) at natnudO Foods, Mr Alaba Yunusa, disclosed that the scheme has directly employed 150 graduates as extension officers and indirectly engaged over 220,000 people.

