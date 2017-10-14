244OgeKweFoli153

This is to inform you that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Recruitment 2017 will soon commence. This article has all the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria 2017 recruitment requirements, the qualifications, job guidelines, etc.

The anticipation for FAAN Recruitment has recently been high and we have received tons of messages asking us and correct information about the 2017 FAAN Recruitment form. These questions range from.

When will 2017 FAAN Recruitment start?

Is FAAN Recruitment Real for 2017 etc

Where can I obtain the 2017 FAAN form?

FAAN recruitment updates, etc.

FAAN Application Deadline 2017/2018.

If you have heard any Rumors about FAAN Recruitment 2017/2018 being out and ongoing or have been called to offer you the FAAN Recruitment Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification, please don’t fall for it. They are all FAKE BE WISE”

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will soon be recruiting massively into the following positions below:

2017/2018 FAAN Recruitment Job Positions

Assistant Fire Superintendent (Afs) – Gl 06

Aerodrome Fire Officer Ii (Afo Ii) – Gl 08

Aerodrome Fire Superintendent (Afs) – Gl 07

Principal Data Management Officer (Pdmo) – Gl 12

Assistant General Manager, Data Management Unit (Agm-Dmu) – Gl 15

Assistant Security Superintendent (Ass) – Gl 07

Data Management Officer Ii (Dmo Ii) – Gl 08

Security Officer Ii (So Ii) – Gl 08

Security Cadet (Sc) – Gl 06

FAAN Recruitment 2017 Application Guide:

Interested applicants for who are interested in applying for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) recruitment 2017 should be adhered to the following instructions below:

Log on to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)employment web portal

Applicants who meet the required qualifications will be considered for ONLINE Aptitude Test. Selected applicant for Aptitude Tests will be provided with a Unique Test ID Number.

Applicants will only be considered if they submit an online application, attach a comprehensive CV (Curriculum Vitae), and all other necessary support documents. The following documents are required and should be scanned and uploaded online where required:

N/B: Below are Documents that need to be submitted to Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Recruitment 2017:

A comprehensive CV

All certificates from Primary School to the Highest Level of Education Obtained

Certificate of Local Government of Origin

Certificate of State of Origin

A Government Issued ID such as the National Identification Number (NIN), Nigerian International Passport, Valid Driver’s License

A recent Passport (sized) Photo

Only applicants who fully meet the requirements will be duly considered for application and are to be considered for Aptitude Test will be contacted.

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Recruitment 2017 Academic Qualifications

A:

West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or

National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.)

B:

ND obtained from a recognized institution.

National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or

General Certificate of Education (Advance Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.)

Sc./HND obtained from a recognized institution.

How to Apply for FAAN Recruitment 2017

IMPORTANT! At this time, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Recruitment Application is not yet out online, Kindly DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be once the application form is out.

To be ascertain if the FAAN Recruitment 2017 has officially started, reach out to the official FAAN website at www.faannigeria.org or kindly bookmark this page and visit this page frequently for the updated information anytime the FAAN Recruitment form is out.

Aptitude Test will be granted to candidates whose application satisfies the online recruitment process.

IMPORTANT:

Multiple applications will not be entertained and candidates are to apply for one job position. Candidate who attempt to apply multiple times will have their application will be disqualified.

NO FEE IS REQUIRED FOR ONLINE APPLICATION, TEST OR INTERVIEW, so pay to job agents at your own risk.

Note: Any false information provided during or after the application process will lead to the outright disqualification of such candidate(s).

