Nestle Pure Life is offering retailers the chance to host a Nestlé Pure Life Hydration Station outside their store, in a move designed to drive sales of bottled water and encourage shoppers to stay hydrated.

Dilip Patel, owner of Spar Chester Court, Regent’s Park was the first retailer to host a station. Displayed outside his store, Patel used the stand to encourage customers and commuters to the store.

Patel said: “Placing the display right outside the store drew shoppers who were perhaps not already considering a purchase with us. I am delighted the activation led to increased bottled water sales when compared to the previous week.”

Nestlé Pure Life is now offering one retailer the opportunity to win the Hydration Station for their store.

To be in with a chance of winning, send your name, address and telephone contact number on a postcard to: Hydration Station competition, Cirkle, Canon House, 27 London End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire HP9 2HN.

The closing date is 1 December and Nestlé Waters will be in touch with the winning retailer to schedule the siting of the Hydration Station.

Parent company Nestle Waters claims bottled water is the fastest growing segment within the soft drinks category, with 65% of its growth coming from shoppers switching from soft drinks to water. The company claims this is largely to do with a collective concern regarding sugar levels.

Despite this, Nestle Waters says almost two thirds of people in the UK still only drink just one serving of water or less a day and 80% drink no more than two servings of water.

Silika Shellie, head of category and shopper development at Nestlé Waters, said: “All retailers can encourage additional bottled water sales by using signposting in store, at locations such as the till-point or the soft drinks fixture, as well as offering meal-deals and bundle deals.”

Nestlé Pure Life is available in 300ml, 500ml, 1l, and 1.5l bottles.

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)