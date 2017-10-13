Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Nestle Waters Launches POS Competition
Nestle Pure Life is offering retailers the chance to host a Nestlé Pure Life Hydration Station outside their store, in a move designed to drive sales of bottled water and encourage shoppers to stay hydrated.
Dilip Patel, owner of Spar Chester Court, Regent’s Park was the first retailer to host a station. Displayed outside his store, Patel used the stand to encourage customers and commuters to the store.
Patel said: “Placing the display right outside the store drew shoppers who were perhaps not already considering a purchase with us. I am delighted the activation led to increased bottled water sales when compared to the previous week.”
Nestlé Pure Life is now offering one retailer the opportunity to win the Hydration Station for their store.
To be in with a chance of winning, send your name, address and telephone contact number on a postcard to: Hydration Station competition, Cirkle, Canon House, 27 London End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire HP9 2HN.
The closing date is 1 December and Nestlé Waters will be in touch with the winning retailer to schedule the siting of the Hydration Station.
Parent company Nestle Waters claims bottled water is the fastest growing segment within the soft drinks category, with 65% of its growth coming from shoppers switching from soft drinks to water. The company claims this is largely to do with a collective concern regarding sugar levels.
Despite this, Nestle Waters says almost two thirds of people in the UK still only drink just one serving of water or less a day and 80% drink no more than two servings of water.
Silika Shellie, head of category and shopper development at Nestlé Waters, said: “All retailers can encourage additional bottled water sales by using signposting in store, at locations such as the till-point or the soft drinks fixture, as well as offering meal-deals and bundle deals.”
Nestlé Pure Life is available in 300ml, 500ml, 1l, and 1.5l bottles.
