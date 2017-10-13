The Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc. are scheduled to meet in Lagos on Thursday 26th October 2o17 to consider the unaudited Accounts and Financial Statements for the third Quarter year ended 3oth September 2017.

Accordingly, in compliance with the NSE Rule Book and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, Livestock Feeds Plc. hereby declare the commencement of the closed period for trading in its shares on Monday 9th October 2o17 in respect of the unaudited Accounts and Financial Statements for the third quarter ended 3oth September 2O17.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the company until the 24hours after the release of the Audited Financial Accounts of the Company for the third quarter ended 3oth September 2017 to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and by extension, the general public.

