DPR Recruitment Application Form 2017/2018 | Application Guide and Requirements
Department of Petroluem Resources (DPR) Recruitment Application Form 2017/2018 | Application Guide and Requirements. This is to notify the general public that the DPR Recruitment application form 2017/2018 will be release soon. This article are for applicants who wish register for an upcoming DPR recruitment 2017 also application insight on how to apply.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) application is open for both qualified university graduates and polytechnic graduates, and also skilled and experienced professionals.
DPR recruitment 2017/2018 requirements for graduate trainees
Applicants must have a B.Sc. or B.A. or B.Pharm or HND in any relevant Engineering and Management or Social Sciences course with an at least a Second Class Lower or Upper Credit.
Applicants should have completed their NYSC with certificate or certificate of exemption.
They should not be more than thirty years old. Must be computer literate.
Basic requirements for experienced professionals
Applicants must have at least five years’ work experience in the Oil and Gas industry or any other relevant experience.
Applicants should have completed their NYSC with certificate or certificate of exemption.
Should not be more than forty years old.
Applicant Must be computer literate.
A list of documents you must have for application:
A scanned copy of your passport photograph.
A scanned copy of your certificates: S.S.C.E Certificate, Higher Institution Certificate, N.Y.S.C. Discharge or Exception Certificate.
Scanned copies of other important supporting documents.
Application Guidelines for the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) recruitment 2017/2018:
Applicants are to fill and submit their applications online via the Department of Petroleum Resources Application Portal.
Only applications for the advertised/open positions will be accepted.
Applicants are to apply only for one position. Multiple applications submitted by an applicant for more than one position will be disqualified.
To apply you need to register your account at DPR portal.
To register you will be asked to provide the following information: first name, last name, email, and phone number.
After the submission of an application, an applicant will receive an acknowledgment containing the status of the application and a reference number. This will be an indication that the application has been successful. Applicants are to quote the reference number in every future correspondence.
Please do not fall prey to scammers, you can only apply through the official website of the Department of Petroleum http://recruitment.dpr.gov.ng/ . You should not pay money to anybody who claims to be an agent, please report such person to the police and let us fight corruption together.
