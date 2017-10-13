Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
5 Tips For Splitting Bills With Your Roommate
Tips For Splitting Bills With Your Roommate
The benefits of living with a roommate include the ability to rent a larger space, share house chores and easily find friends to watch movies and interact with. Conversely, sharing a space with a roommate (s) is not always easy and can bring on some challenges, especially when it comes to money. So, to prevent any conflict, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency highlight ways to split bills with your roommate.
Agree on ground rules
One of the easiest ways to split bills is to agree with your roommate from the very beginning that both of you are splitting the bills. This and other ground rules will help ensure peace when the issues of paying bills arise.
Make a cost spreadsheet
After creating and agreeing to the ground rules, make a spreadsheet outlining each expense you and your roommates will need to pay. Each expense should show details such as due dates, the amounts owed, and the person responsible for paying.
Use apps
Using apps are perfect if you have large expenses. It can help you with the math and the payments. The app will automatically send reminders that payment for a particular bill is due. With this, there will be no excuse for not paying. Some of such apps you can download include Billr, Divvy and Venmo.
Keep certain purchases separate
It is not everything you have to buy together. This is because it may be difficult or stressful deciding who gets to keep some of the durable items you contributed to buy.
Carefully choose your roommates
You won’t want to live with someone who will never pay their share of the bill. Doing so could end up in a conflict. Hence, be careful with who you invite to split bills.
