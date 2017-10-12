Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
UK Man Jailed Over £766k Mistakenly Transferred into his Bank Account
UK Man jailed Over £766k mistakenly transferred into his bank account.
A shopkeeper who had £766,000 accidentally deposited into his bank account has been jailed after spending some of the money.
Sandeep Singh, from Leicester, bought a house with a portion of the money and transferred around £80,000 to India, a court heard.
In excess of £260,000 was taken from the account, while half a million pounds was still in the account when the error was spotted, the Birmingham Mail reports.
ATM company DC Payments wrongly credited Mr Singh’s account over a two-year period with payments actually meant for Rubicon Casino in Wolverhampton.
Judge Nicholas Dean QC said: “It’s clear to me you’ve been a hardworking man and done the best by your family. But you’ve left yourself and them down.”
He added : “You must have realised quite quickly payments were being made that ought not to have been.
“The efforts you made to contact them were desultory; it would be very simple to inform a company of this type of error.”
He was jailed for 12 months after admitting theft between October 2014 and October 2016. — telegraph.co.uk/
Leave a Reply