Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Top 5 Restaurants To Enjoy A Budget-friendly Chinese Meal In Lagos
Lagos is a cosmopolitan and commercial city where you find people from different parts of the world. A group of people that have made Lagos their home are the Chinese who came along with their cuisines. Today foreigners and Nigerians consume Chinese foods. As such, Chinese restaurants have sprung up all over Lagos. So, if you are in search of restaurants to enjoy a budget-friendly Chinese meal in Lagos, Jumia Food, highlights some of them.
Prime Chinese
The restaurant is located at Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island. It operates indoor and outdoor catering services 24 hours a day. Guests can enjoy Chinese dishes such as sweet-smelling chicken and chillies etc.
Chow Mein
Chow Mein is a takeout Chinese restaurant situated at Adelowo Adedeji Street off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1. You either order on Jumia Food for convenience or go to the location to check out the menu and place your order. The food is also very affordable.
Flaky’s Chinese Kitchen
Flaky’s Chinese Kitchen is a restaurant located in Ikoyi, Lagos and serves Chinese, Continental, and Nigerian dishes. Their popular products include Chicken Fried Rice, Fried Singapore Noodles, Flaky’s Special Fried Rice, and Prawn mayonnaise spring roll among others. Why not give bae a special treat of any of these delicacies?
Imperial Chinese Cuisine
Imperial Chinese Cuisine is located at Plot 274, Ajose Adeogun Street Victoria Island, Lagos. It is the first Chinese restaurant in Lagos, serving up quality and fresh Chinese food. They have a unique selection of top-quality Chinese cuisine made from local produce, combined with a relaxed and sophisticated ambience that ensures an enjoyable dining experience.
Twilight Chinese Cuisine
Twilight Chinese Cuisine is a popular spot for various appetizing Chinese meals. Customers get to enjoy any rice meal of their choice balanced with their selection of their favourite sauce. It is located at 166, Akowonjo Road, beside Keystone Bank, Egbeda.
Zen Garden
Zen Garden has been satisfying the appetite of Lagosians who are hungry for exotic Chinese dishes. They have experienced chefs who are always looking for ways to improve their food recipes. They are located at 60, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.
Leave a Reply