Lagos is a cosmopolitan and commercial city where you find people from different parts of the world. A group of people that have made Lagos their home are the Chinese who came along with their cuisines. Today foreigners and Nigerians consume Chinese foods. As such, Chinese restaurants have sprung up all over Lagos. So, if you are in search of restaurants to enjoy a budget-friendly Chinese meal in Lagos, Jumia Food, highlights some of them.

Prime Chinese

The restaurant is located at Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island. It operates indoor and outdoor catering services 24 hours a day. Guests can enjoy Chinese dishes such as sweet-smelling chicken and chillies etc.

Chow Mein

Chow Mein is a takeout Chinese restaurant situated at Adelowo Adedeji Street off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1. You either order on Jumia Food for convenience or go to the location to check out the menu and place your order. The food is also very affordable.

Flaky’s Chinese Kitchen

Flaky’s Chinese Kitchen is a restaurant located in Ikoyi, Lagos and serves Chinese, Continental, and Nigerian dishes. Their popular products include Chicken Fried Rice, Fried Singapore Noodles, Flaky’s Special Fried Rice, and Prawn mayonnaise spring roll among others. Why not give bae a special treat of any of these delicacies?

Imperial Chinese Cuisine

Imperial Chinese Cuisine is located at Plot 274, Ajose Adeogun Street Victoria Island, Lagos. It is the first Chinese restaurant in Lagos, serving up quality and fresh Chinese food. They have a unique selection of top-quality Chinese cuisine made from local produce, combined with a relaxed and sophisticated ambience that ensures an enjoyable dining experience.

Twilight Chinese Cuisine

Twilight Chinese Cuisine is a popular spot for various appetizing Chinese meals. Customers get to enjoy any rice meal of their choice balanced with their selection of their favourite sauce. It is located at 166, Akowonjo Road, beside Keystone Bank, Egbeda.

Zen Garden

Zen Garden has been satisfying the appetite of Lagosians who are hungry for exotic Chinese dishes. They have experienced chefs who are always looking for ways to improve their food recipes. They are located at 60, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

