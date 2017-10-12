Abuja is considered as one of the most hospitable places in Nigeria. The city plays host to major business and political visitors from different parts of the country. You can treat yourself and stay in an exclusive and luxurious Abuja hotel while you relax and enjoy the additional benefits that come with staying at the top accommodation in and around the city. The following Abuja hotels highlighted by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, have attained the set standards for the best quality including food offered, guest entertainment and amenities to provide you with the most comfortable stay in Abuja.

Transcorp Hilton Abuja

The hotel is centrally located at 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja. It lies within the capital’s commercial district and is easily accessible by road from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. Transcorp Hilton is one of the luxury hotels in Abuja. It is set in beautifully landscaped gardens and offers a wide range of leisure facilities including a swimming pool, an on-site casino, and a shopping arcade. Free WiFi is also available throughout the hotel.

Best Premier Hotel

Best Premier Hotel offers luxury accommodation options at affordable rates. It is a nice place to lodge for both business and leisure travellers. Free WiFi is made available to all guests on the hotel premises. The onsite restaurant serves local, Chinese and continental meal and guests can also enjoy juice, soft drinks as well as alcoholic beverages while relaxing at the bar. The hotel has an outdoor pool with a dedicated area ideal for sit-outs and relaxation. Best Premier Hotel is located in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Barcelona Hotel

Ranked among the top hotels in Abuja, Barcelona Hotels Abuja is a luxury hotel situated in Wuse 2. The hotel boasts a large rooftop dining area from where guests can enjoy an aerial view of the city. Barcelona Hotel Abuja, known for attracting Abuja creme de la creme and is also a great networking location for businessmen and women.

Grand Cubana Hotels

Grand Cubana Hotels is located in the Jabi district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The luxury 3-star-hotel boasts WiFi connection for guest on its premises. Grand Cubana Abuja has an on-site restaurant where local and continental dishes are served. Featuring a lounge extension, the bar stocks a variety of soft drinks, wines, and alcoholic beverages. There is a standard outdoor pool for recreational activities and also a fitness centre for workout sessions.

Ajuji Greenwich Hotel

Ajuji Greenwich Hotel is located in the serene Gudu District by Apo Legislative Quarters. Its location gives it direct link access to the Central Business District and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Abuja Domestic and International Airports. Airport service is available at a charge.

