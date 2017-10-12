Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Leadway Pensure PFA launches online/ mobile benefits withdrawal portal
A major Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria , Leadway Pensure PFA, has launched an online benefits application solution .
Speaking to journalists , the Managing Director of the organization , Mrs . Ronke Adedeji , explained that the service was conceived in response to the need to provide her clients with true convenience. She stressed that clients from the comfort of their homes or offices can apply for 25% relief benefits and voluntary contributions .
Noting this feat as an industry first , Mrs. Adedeji said that careful thought had gone into the development of the solution bearing in mind the future direction of the pension industry .
She described the platform as one of the many steps Leadway Pensure PFA intends to take towards leveraging evolving technologies to bring value -added services to her Clients, in line with the organizations drive to deliver best in class pension services. When asked about the fear of other PFA ’ s imitating the technological feats of Leadway Pensure PFA, Mrs . Adedeji explained that the organization was not in any way worried about that as having others adopt these initiatives was a testament to the fact that they were value adding and in the best interest of RSA holders and the industry in general .
Speaking also on the upgraded Mobile app recently released by Leadway Pensure PFA, Adedeji explained that the online benefits application portal brought about the need to have a mobile version of this capability . “ This capability is also available on the Leadway Pensure Mobile App. A lot of thought went into the creation of the app to ensure a memorable and safe to use app . We are proud to say that in the end , we have delivered to our customers an App that can best be described as clean, fluid , functional and most importantly user friendly. ”
The online benefit withdrawal application is available to clients of Leadway Pensure PFA via the Leadway Pensure website or Mobile App on android play store and the Apple App store.
