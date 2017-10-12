Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
DStv Set To Give Free Internet to Sign up New Customers
DStv Set to give free internet to sign up new customers DStv should be selling internet today apart from just movies and TV shows but someone slept on the job and the firm is being forced to lure new customers with free internet for a month.
The firm has announced that all customers purchasing a full kit DStv HD decoder, at a cost of KSh 7,000 will get a free MiFi router pre-loaded with 30 GB Data from Telkom and one month viewing on the DStv Compact package.
This promotional offer dubbed DStv Na Net will work not because it’s innovative but because both the two firms want to dispose their hardware. Most of the customers buying into this promo will highly likely not renew their DStv packages though there is a high chance they will buy more Telekom data.
It’s a cliche. Every firm says it listens to its customers yet they hire research firms with leading survey questions to give them predetermined market survey.
“We understand that Internet has become a basic necessity for doing business and interacting with other people socially. That is why this partnership with Telkom is an important step towards improving our customer experience,” said MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo.
Instead of doing this backstreet partnership for 30GB data. MultiChoice Kenya and elsewhere should have bought an ISP inhouse then bundle both DStv, Showmax and Gotv with its own data packages. With data sorted, DStv could now rethink content away from the English Premier League.
This MiFi router, a high speed plug and play mobile data device supports up to 15 users. The free 30 GB worth of data gives them the opportunity to experience our data offering as they make an informed long-term choice of Internet service provider based on their experience with our network,” Mareuse said.
“Kenya now has over 88% internet penetration according to the Communications Authority and this offering which brings together the convenience of the Internet and great TV content via DStv, will further simplify the lives of our customers. This partnership without a doubt provides our customers with the solutions they are looking for in modern day living,” adds Mareuse.
The DStv Na Net promotion DStv HD decoder bundled with the Mifi router with 30GB data and a month’s subscription to DStv.
