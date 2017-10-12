Axxela Limited , a Sub -Saharan Africa gas and power portfolio company, has completed and submitted a feasibility study to the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company ( NGPTC ) , a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company ( NNPC ) , to build a 510 Kilometre ELPS – Ibadan- Ilorin-Jebba ( EIIJ ) pipeline network across the Western and Central states of Nigeria .

The study was compiled by world -renowned US- based consultant agency, Worley Parsons , and supported by counterpart funding from the United States Trade and Development Authority ( USTDA) .

Speaking during the handover ceremony , Group Executive Director, NNPC and Chief Operating Officer Gas and Power , Saidu Mohammed, said the project has been defined a long time ago , which the company is willing to implement.

“ It ’ s key we don’ t lose sight of the low- hanging fruits , as we seek to provide gas to the country in keeping with the national plan, ” he said .

The proposed pipeline project was conceived as part of the Nigeria Gas Master Plan to improve power generation and distribution to major cities within Nigeria ’ s South -Western region. The pipeline is expected to commence in Ibadan, Oyo and run through the towns of Osogbo , Ogbomoso , Ilorin, Ado -Ekiti , and terminate in Jebba located in Kwara .

Chief Executive Officer , Axxela , Bolaji Osunsanya , said the impetus for power -driven initiatives is underscored by the significance of this project , and its impact and scope are parallel with the Federal Government ’ s aspirations to improve the power situation . Ultimately , major demand centers will require more electricity to cater to the growing power requirements of industrial and commercial clusters .

