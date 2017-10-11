Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
IMF predicts 0.8% Nigeria’s growth in 2017
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, has said that Nigeria’s economic growth currently at 0.55 per cent (year-on-year) would remain fragile at 0.8 per cent by end of this year, just as the nation’s foreign exchange market as at close of yesterday trading remained stable in both the official and unofficial markets.
The recent economy report from the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), showed that Nigeria’s economy exited from its worst recession in 29 years recently, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the second quarter (Q2) 2017 grew by 0.55 per cent (year-on-year), representing 2.04 per cent higher than the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2016.
The IMF which just released its World Economic Outlook report in Washington said that the growth though helped by prospects of strong oil output as well as increasing activities in the agricultural sector.
The IMF also said that the Nigeria’s economy will grow faster than South Africa’s in 2017. This is a reverse from the fund’s earlier projection in July that South Africa’s economy will grow by 1 per cent in 2017; while Nigeria will experience a 0.8 per cent economic expansion.
Speaking on Tuesday during the unveiling of the World Economic Outlook report at the organisation’s headquarters in Washington, Maurice Obstfeld, IMF’s chief economist, said rising political uncertainty has reduced consumer and business confidence in South Africa.
Nigeria is expected to emerge from the 2016 recession caused by low oil prices and the disruption of oil production. Growth in 2017 is projected at 0.8 per cent, owing to recovering oil production and ongoing strength in the agricultural sector.
“However, concerns about policy implementation, market segmentation in a foreign exchange market that remains dependent on central bank interventions (despite steps to liberalise the foreign exchange market) and banking system fragilities are expected to weigh on activities in the medium term.”
Meanwhile, the Nigerian currency, Naira, on Tuesday, remained steadied at 363 to the dollar but appreciated further against the Pound sterling from 478 traded on Monday to close at 425 at the yesterday trading.
But at the interbank forex market, the Naira extended its gains to close at 305.10 against 305.60 traded the previous day, representing growth of 0.16 per cent.
On the other hand, the Naira, at the parallel market otherwise referred as the unofficial forex market, relapsed against the Euro to close at 425 compared to 422 traded on the first trading of the week. Even though it gained against the pound sterling and was seen unchanged over the US Dollar.
But at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, the Naira, opened at a better rate of 359.79, higher than 359.85 per dollar on Monday and closed at 360,31 stronger than 360.50 sold the previous day.
Even though the NAFEX, recorded a significant drop in the daily turnover with the new closing figure of $86.69 million against $207.20m declared on Monday and weaker than $207.26 exchanged last Friday
It is however, worthy of note that the autonomous forex window has recorded an improving turnover of $1.172 billion in the concluded week, with last Tuesday’s daily turnover of $340.07m, an appreciable traded volume of $257.56 on Wednesday, while extended to $367.44m on Thursday before closing the week on Friday with total volume traded put at $207.26m, representing the lowest traded figure during the considered week, data obtained from FMDQ OTC official website has showed.
Meanwhile, CBN, earlier in the week had continued its intervention in the inter-bank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market with the injection of $195m.
Figures released by the bank indicated that it offered the total sum of $100m to the wholesale segment, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $50 m.
The invisibles’ segment, comprising tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, received $45m. Confirming the figures, the Bank’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor,said that the injection was in line with the CBN’s pledge of making the Forex market liquid.
