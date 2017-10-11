Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
How Nigerians Can Get Paid for Using Their Smartphone
How Nigerians can get paid for using their smartphone Users of smartphone across Nigeria can now make extra income with their internet enabled phones by just viewing ads.
SkrinAd, a Nigeria-developed mobile application is providing a platform for phone users to rent their mobile phones screen as advertising space for companies and organizations and get paid.
The Co-founder of the innovation, Jimmy Babatunde disclosed that the idea behind the application is to create another stream of income for phone users to cater for their everyday bills such as airtime, Cable TV subscription, electricity bill amongst others as well as make transfer to their bank account(s).
“As Nigerians, we were concerned about the dedication of data and internet users to monthly subscription of data plans without any direct benefit.
Every day, internet users come across various digital adverts which they watch but do not benefit from in any way. So, we looked at how to create a win-win platform for both the phone users and the advertisers in such a way that advertisers will have to pay the phone users for viewing adverts that naturally interest them.”
Jimmy disclosed that the App took into consideration the displeasure of phone users with unnecessary pop-up Ads and drainage of battery life, hence, SkrinAd has been created to only display when user’s phone is on idle state and engineered in such a way that it operates on low power mode.
Users also have the liberty to choose which type of Advert they want to see, as SkrinAd is a targeted platform that seek to eliminate waste in advertising as client no longer need to pay for exposure that never occurred, he said.
SkrinAd was launched on July 1, 2017 and now available on Google Playstore.
