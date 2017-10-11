Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
4 money tips for young adults
Money Tips For Young Adults
The importance of personal finance knowledge to young adults cannot be overemphasized. It is important for young adults to equip themselves with essential personal finance knowledge to help secure their financial future. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 money tips for young adults.
Know Where Your Money Goes
One common thing with young adults is the complaint of not being able to account for how quickly their money ‘disappears’ from their bank accounts. A good solution to this is for young adults to pay more attention to exactly how they spend their money, or where their money goes. The best way to do this is to have a budget, and to be disciplined enough to ensure that the budget guides every single Naira that is spent. Once this is done, young adults will soon realize just how much of an impact small and seemingly ‘manageable’ changes in spending will have on their finances; it will then be easier to better manage expenses and keep recurring monthly expenses as low as possible.
Start Saving For Retirement Immediately
Because of the way compound interest works, the sooner a young adult starts saving for retirement, the less principal will be needed to be invested to end up with a reasonable retirement amount. This will make it easier for a young adult to be able to call working an ‘option’ rather than a ‘necessity’ much sooner than expected. Therefore, young adults should ensure they have a good retirement scheme going as early into their career as possible.
Understand How Income Taxes Work
As a young adult, even before you get your first paycheck, it is important you know how income taxes work. This is so that you will be able to properly calculate if whatever starting salary you are being offered by a company will be enough to meet your financial goals and obligations, after taxes and the like have been deducted. Thankfully, there are plenty of online calculators that can help with this if your math skills are not so great. Paycheck City is one of such online calculators.
Learn To Be Responsible With Your Money Early On
There is a popular saying that goes along the lines of ‘if you don’t learn to manage your own money, others will mismanage it for you’. There is no financial tip more important than this one. You simply need to learn to be responsible with money and take better control of your financial future. Learn to read a few basic financial books to better understand how money works, and use that knowledge to make money work for you. If you understand how money works and know what you are doing with money early on in your life, you will be able to avoid having to lament unnecessary ‘stories that touch’ to friends and family when things inevitably go awry with your finances.
