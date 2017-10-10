If you are a frequent flyer, you must have experienced several hours of delay at the airport. This delay may be of your own doing and not the airline or airport officials. To significantly lessen the time you spend at the airport, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares things you should do to help you get through the airport without stress.

Book an airline that allows online check-ins

Airport check-in is the process whereby passengers are accepted by an airline at the airport before they travel. The duration spans from 15 minutes to 4 hours depending on the destination and airline. As a passenger, you hand over any baggage that you do not wish or are not allowed to carry into the aircraft’s cabin and receive a boarding pass before you can proceed to board their aircraft. When you arrive at your destination, you will collect your luggage with the pass. Some airlines that do online check-ins include Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad, and Kenya Airways etc.

Check if you have all your documents

Before you head off through security, check if you have all the right documents (passports, tickets, visas) as well as your wallet and phone. If you left something behind and you are through security, you will waste valuable time returning to search this document (s).

Find out what time you need to arrive for airport check-in

Being proactive has a key role to play when it comes to getting through the airport. One of such ways is to plan ahead and find out what time you need to check in for your flight. This information can be found on your boarding pass or on the booking confirmation. Do not forget that check-in times can vary depending on your destination.

Dress for check-in

There is no need to dress to the nines when going to the airport because you are going to take off your suit or blazer, cap, and shoes. So, don’t wear attires that are going to take forever to take off and put on just so you can walk through the x-ray machine.

Do not join the security queue with kids in it

Airport officials spend more time screening individuals who are flying with kids. Instead, look for another queue without kids in it.

Be ready for security

Endeavour to have all your liquids, pastes and gels that are already in a sealable plastic bag before you get to security, and make sure it is easy to get to. Same goes for laptops and tablets. If you’re wearing a belt with a metal buckle, it’s best to take it off anyway, even if you’re not asked to do so as it’ll save you time.

Do not carry prohibited items

According to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), prohibited items on board an aircraft include firearms, pointed/ edged weapons and sharp objects, baseball or softball bats, explosives and flammable substances and chemical and toxic substances.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)