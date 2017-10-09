Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
4 Top Restaurants to Get the Best Nigeria Food
4 top restaurants to get the best Nigeria food If you’re craving some local Nigerian cuisines, the following restaurants are some of the best places to get it. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 great restaurants in Nigeria to get the best local food.
Mama Cass
Mama Cass is one of the foremost restaurants in Nigeria with over 30 years experience. It is a favourite restaurant among locals and offers a large variety of delicious, mouth-watering local and continental dishes. It is one of the best places to get great local cuisines to savour. The restaurant also offers varieties of pastries and cakes, and is set in a comfortable and attractive atmosphere with nice décor and a cool ambiance. Their food is affordable and tasty.
Yellow Chilli
This is another great restaurant for local dishes located in Victoria Island, Lagos. It’s a restaurant and bar that provides private and exclusive dining services for guests. It also has a sit-out for lounging and relaxing with friends, family or even on your own. They offer varieties of continental dishes and a wide array of traditional Nigerian dishes which makes them a choice location to savour and enjoy mouth-watering local dishes. It is one of Nigeria’s ‘finest, most exciting and original custodians of ethnic cuisines’.
R Cafe
Formerly called Rodizzio Restaurant and Bar, is a nice restaurant in Nigeria with great local cuisines with a nice and calm ambiance, as well as great décor. The cuisines and signature dishes are made with the freshest ingredients and their cool and comfortable ambiance gives you relaxed atmosphere to enjoy their great food and take a nice break from the hustles of daily living.
Jevinik Restaurant
This restaurant is an exotic and exquisite spot that offers varieties of local and proudly African delicacies to savour and enjoy. It has a nice and comfortable decor that culminates in a rich culinary experience for visitors. Their food is not too pricey and well within affordable margins. The food is also of sizeable quantity. The restaurant has a number of branches in some of the major cities in the country.
