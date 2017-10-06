The management of the Nigerian National petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has approved increase in the ex-depot price of Automated Gasoline Oil popularly known as Diesel and Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) from Wednesday.

A circular released by the corporation yesterday, obtained by Daily Trust titled Notice of Change of Price of Petroleum Products, signed by Engineer Parker E.W informed stakeholders that the ex-depot price of AGO is now N142 from the N137.87/ litre, while the LPFO price is now N84.07 from N80.94/litre. The new prices take effect from 4th October, 2017.

Other products such as Petrol, Kerosene and Cooking Gas or LPG were not affected in the change. The Price of Petrol remains N133.28/litre, DPK or Kerosene N135/ litre and the LPG or Cooking Gas N82.27/litre.

The two products have since been deregulated. However the NNPC has been the major supplier of the products in the market.

