Short-term car insurance may cover you for a single day and up to a month. If you are looking for auto-insurance, San Diego has many expert insurance providers. Here are a few ways you can try to get a fast short-term insurance for your vehicle.

1. Get Coverage Details If You Lend Your Car to Another Driver

You need car insurance in almost every state of the US. Get in touch with an expert insurance provider who can get you the right coverage for your vehicle. The coverage rates may vary according to the state and policy.

2. Look into Coverage If You Borrow Someone Else’s Car

You may be at risk when driving a borrowed car. Ask your insurance agent whether the policy can cover you when you are driving someone else’s car. When renting a car, the agency may ask you to get a short-term coverage. You can find rental car insurances quite expensive.

3. Consider the Risks That Your Short-Term Policy Needs to Cover

Try to avoid any kind of risks on your primary car insurance policy. An insurance agent may better explain the things your insurance policy may cover. Figure out the monthly cost of your car coverage. Every state requires you to have at least the smallest level of coverage to drive a car.

4. Inquire about a Short-Term Policy through Your Existing Insurance Company

An insurance provider may provide a short-term coverage at an affordable rate. You might get a discount if you are already a customer of a certain insurance agency.

5. Keep Your Short-Term Policy Separate from Your Primary Car Insurance

The short-term policy may have a no-claim bonus. It may offer a discount on future premiums if you don’t own a claim on your vehicle. Try to understand each policy before taking one.

6. Find an Insurance Company

You can change the agency if your current insurance agency does not have a short-term policy. Make sure you get an affordable coverage even when it is for a certain period. Any insurance agency must have a license to sell insurance in every state.

7. Check That the Coverage Provided under Each Policy Is the Same

Compare the short-term insurance quotes with the coverage you are buying for yourself. It may include injuries, property damage, and medical coverage. Make sure the policies are for the same number of days.

8. Buy the Short-Term Car Insurance Policy

After spending a few days of probing many insurance agencies, you can buy the coverage. If you are choosing a new company, then they will ask for further information. Insurance agencies need your name and address even if you are buying the coverage for a single day. If you have been in an accident, then share it with the insurance provider.

Author Bio

Jannette is an adventure loving person and a knowledgeable agent since 2012. She has been successfully facilitating people with affordable auto and homeowners insurance in San Diego, CA. With years of firsthand experience in dealing with major insurance problems, Jannette has become a reputable and reliable insurer.

