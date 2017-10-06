Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
How to Get a Short-Term Insurance Policy in 8 Easy Steps
Short-term car insurance may cover you for a single day and up to a month. If you are looking for auto-insurance, San Diego has many expert insurance providers. Here are a few ways you can try to get a fast short-term insurance for your vehicle.
1. Get Coverage Details If You Lend Your Car to Another Driver
You need car insurance in almost every state of the US. Get in touch with an expert insurance provider who can get you the right coverage for your vehicle. The coverage rates may vary according to the state and policy.
2. Look into Coverage If You Borrow Someone Else’s Car
You may be at risk when driving a borrowed car. Ask your insurance agent whether the policy can cover you when you are driving someone else’s car. When renting a car, the agency may ask you to get a short-term coverage. You can find rental car insurances quite expensive.
3. Consider the Risks That Your Short-Term Policy Needs to Cover
Try to avoid any kind of risks on your primary car insurance policy. An insurance agent may better explain the things your insurance policy may cover. Figure out the monthly cost of your car coverage. Every state requires you to have at least the smallest level of coverage to drive a car.
4. Inquire about a Short-Term Policy through Your Existing Insurance Company
An insurance provider may provide a short-term coverage at an affordable rate. You might get a discount if you are already a customer of a certain insurance agency.
5. Keep Your Short-Term Policy Separate from Your Primary Car Insurance
The short-term policy may have a no-claim bonus. It may offer a discount on future premiums if you don’t own a claim on your vehicle. Try to understand each policy before taking one.
6. Find an Insurance Company
You can change the agency if your current insurance agency does not have a short-term policy. Make sure you get an affordable coverage even when it is for a certain period. Any insurance agency must have a license to sell insurance in every state.
7. Check That the Coverage Provided under Each Policy Is the Same
Compare the short-term insurance quotes with the coverage you are buying for yourself. It may include injuries, property damage, and medical coverage. Make sure the policies are for the same number of days.
8. Buy the Short-Term Car Insurance Policy
After spending a few days of probing many insurance agencies, you can buy the coverage. If you are choosing a new company, then they will ask for further information. Insurance agencies need your name and address even if you are buying the coverage for a single day. If you have been in an accident, then share it with the insurance provider.
Author Bio
Jannette is an adventure loving person and a knowledgeable agent since 2012. She has been successfully facilitating people with affordable auto and homeowners insurance in San Diego, CA. With years of firsthand experience in dealing with major insurance problems, Jannette has become a reputable and reliable insurer.
Leave a Reply