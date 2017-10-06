Four candidates are on the radar of the Presidency for consideration as the director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

Sources at the Presidency said yesterday that among the twelve candidates who indicated interest in the job, four have been shortlisted for screening.

Top on the list is the acting Director General, Mrs Yetunde Oni, who has been in the saddle since February, last year.

Others in contention are a Professor of Pharmacy, Mr Suleiman Abubakar; Mallam Umar Musa and Mr Shaba Mohammed, director, and deputy director respectively at the agency.

“Of the lot the odds are in favour of Mrs Oni, who trained as a chemist at first and master’s degree levels,” the source said.”

“In any case, the mood of the President is that the incumbent, who is also a foundation staff at the agency, must be allowed to continue after she ensured the turn-around of NAFDAC since last year,” the source argued.

There are indications that the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, may be favourably disposed to the confirmation of Mrs Oni as the substantive director general on account of her strings of achievements since last year.

