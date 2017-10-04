Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Five Things That Will Happen If Google Shuts Down For A Day
For many users of Google, the search engine giant will always be available online. It is near impossible for it to shut down many will argue. This is because many people rely heavily on Google to do a lot of things. But do you know that Google did shut down in the past? In August 2013, Google and all of its services came down for two to three minutes. Internet traffic as a whole went down by a massive 40 percent. A similar incident occurred in May 2009. Not for a day, but for a few minutes. So, if Google goes down for a day what will likely happen? Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares five of these things.
You cannot Google anything
The internet is a huge information dish. You can get any information you so desire by just googling. Many of us have taken this for granted. When Google is unavailable, this is one of the things you would be unable to do. You may result to alternatives whose results may not be as good as Google.
Business will lose customers
Today, many customers google services they want. From the results, they can select a business to provide the services. Businesses will definitely lose these set of customers. And because we are in the internet age, this is likely to have a ripple effect on turnover.
Revenue loss
Since you are losing customers, it follows that you will experience a dip in revenue. This may not be immediate. The revenue loss occurs over time.
No need to worry about SEO
Due to the fact that many businesses want to rank better on Google, they optimise their content by employing the services of SEO specialists. With Google down, you do not need to worry about SEO. You can simply post and share your content.
Significant drop in internet traffic
Google contributes significantly to internet traffic. So, if you get 10,000 visits daily, it may reduce to 5,000. This will mainly affect websites that have high Google ranking because of their strong SEO.
