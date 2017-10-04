Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Five Benefits of Tourism To the Host Community
The gains of a community where a popular tourist destination is domiciled are endless. This is why many tourism stakeholders have encouraged the government to upgrade or revamp the many tourist destinations in Nigeria-which are in dire need of attention. This will enable the host community to enjoy the many benefits of such an attraction. As such, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the benefits of tourism to the host community.
Employment
This is perhaps the biggest benefits of tourism to any host community. It will definitely create skilled and unskilled employment. souvenir sellers, food vendors and retailers will naturally spring up within the community because they are aware tourists will need their services.
Increased standard of living
There will be nothing like capital flight because tourists are spending in the host community and of course, the money made will be injected into the economy of the host community thus improving the standard of living.
Opportunity to preserve culture
In addition to earning revenue, there are also cultural advantages to tourism. It can be a source of pride for local communities, and allows them to look at their history, and cultural heritage and develop their own community identity. This helps the local residents to maintain their traditions and culture, while also showcasing it for all the visitors.
Improved infrastructure
The additional revenue that comes into a community also benefits the government. It means more money will be available to give these destinations much-needed facelift. This means the infrastructure improves, with new roads being built, parks developed and public spaces improved. The better facilities bring in more visitors.
Develop other income streams
In addition to improving the economy of the host community, it also allows an economy to develop a new form of income. This acts as an insurance policy in case of hard times because the additional monies coming in can help support traditional industries in case they come under financial pressure.
