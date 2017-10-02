Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Why Interest Rate in Nigeria Needs Urgent Review – Obasanjo
Why interest rate in Nigeria needs urgent review – Obasanjo As Nigeria continues the execution of economic recovery plans, the current interest rate has raised a lot of eyebrows as Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said the current rate will slow the pace of development in the sector.
During an entrepreneurial programme in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Obasanjo pressed on the the need for urgent review of interest rate, he called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review the interest rate given on agricultural loans.
According to him, “America’s agriculture was developed on an interest of two and half percent. Central Bank should act as the catalyst and they can do it.
“There are few countries that progress without taking Agriculture seriously. The way the Central bank is going is not the way. ”
This call by the former president is coming few days after Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, retained the basic interest rates unchanged benchmarking it at 14 percent.
Speaking to the young entrepreneurs at the event, Obasanjo said, “There are entrepreneurs by desire, entrepreneurs by accident, entrepreneurs by inheritance.
“There is entrepreneurship in you, and we must develop it. The purpose of our being here today is to assure you that you can develop it and we will make you develop it.”
Leave a Reply