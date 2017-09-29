Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Nigeria Government To Float $2.5b Eurobond To Bridge 2017 Budget
Abuja – The Debt Management Office (DMO) said yesterday the Federal Government of Nigeria would float Eurobond to raise 2.5 billion dollars before December.
DMO Director-General Patience Oniha stated this at the 2017 Nigerian Debt Capital Markets Conference and Awards, organised by the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange in Lagos.
She said the borrowing would enable the country to bridge the gap in the 2017 budget, which is facing liquidity problem, to finance capital projects.
Oniha said the proposed Eurobond issuance would complement the 1.5 billion dollars raised from the international market in March.
She said the nation’s Treasury Bills portfolio stood at N3.7 trillion, adding that DMO planned to refinance it with foreign borrowing to reduce pressure on the domestic market.
She said that Nigeria needed to build stronger and responsive institutions that could support infrastructure agenda of the government.
Oniha said government had proposed to channel new borrowings into the capital investments instead of consumption.
“The debt ratio is not tangible and adequate components of borrowing, because it is not going into funding others than capital investment.
“Let us channel new borrowings into capital investment instead of consumption,” Oniha said.
On the N100 billion Sukuk Bond, the director-general said that the Federal Government had identified 25 road projects to be funded with the proceeds.
She said that among the roads listed were Ore-Sagamu Road, Kaduna Bypass, Enugu- Port-Harcourt Road, Kano-Maiduguri and Benin-Lokoja Road, among others.
According to her, government has also decided to finance other trunk A roads which will provide the needed support to accelerate the nation’s developmental goals.
“We need to build the business in terms of products that meet specific needs of investors,” she said.
Oniha said that the acceptance of the offer was an indication of the viability of the instrument as an investment option, as well as a demonstration of utmost faith in the economy.
Investors in the offer, which closed on Sept. 22, with a seven-year tenor, included pension funds, banks, fund managers and retail investors.
Leave a Reply