Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
First Bank increases stake in FBN DRC Limited
First Bank of Nigeria Limited , the foremost Nigerian bank, announced the acquisition of the remaining shares in FBNBank DRC Limited ( FBNBank DRC ) , making it FirstBank ’ s wholly owned Subsidiary .
FirstBank said this follows its initial investment in FBNBank DRC ( formerly Banque Internationale de Credit ) in 2011, when the Bank acquired a 75 per cent stake in FBNBank DRC .
Following the acquisition , FBNBank DRC has continued to expand its product offerings , deepen its customer base , and is currently ranked amongst the top five banks serving the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) , a country with a population of more than 82 million.
Commenting on the acquisition , the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank , Dr. Adesola Adeduntan , was quoted in a statement : “ This transaction underscores our belief in Sub -Saharan Africa ’ s growth and our focus on providing a differentiated banking experience throughout Africa . This acquisition further consolidates our already robust African footprint and positions FirstBank to take advantage of emerging opportunities in DRC and the sub- region. This increased investment by FirstBank in FBNBank DRC – the 3rd largest banking entity in the Group, will surely accrete value for shareholders. ”
In his remark , the CEO , FBNBank DRC , Akeem Oladele , said : “ With 100 per cent holding by FirstBank , FBNBank DRC now has much greater flexibility to deliver differentiated propositions by fully tapping into the resources and innovative capabilities of FirstBank in 8 countries, on three continents . FBNBank DRC is also now uniquely positioned to deepen customer reach , broaden offerings and accelerate its growth from top five to top three in DRC . ”
The premier Nigerian Bank had recorded a strong gross revenue growth of 16 per cent in 2016, from ₦463billion in 2015 to ₦536billion in 2016, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Similarly , FirstBank recorded a 10 per cent growth in profit before tax .
FirstBank provides an array of world -class financial services to both corporate and individual customers , serving over 12 million customers in Nigeria , and more than 300, 000 customers outside the country .
Recently, the Bank was named the first financial service institution in Nigeria and the West Africa sub- region to have issued 10 million cards , making FirstBank one of only two banks in Africa to have achieved this feat.
The Bank and its subsidiaries make up the banking group – with international presence in DRC , Ghana, Guinea, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Senegal , as well as the United Kingdom and China . First Pension Custodian Limited , the non- bank subsidiary of FirstBank , is a market leading player in the Nigerian pension industry with assets under custody of about ₦2. 6trillion as at December , 2016
Leave a Reply