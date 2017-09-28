Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Press Release: The New Age Banking Summit, Nigeria Explored Key Digital Banking and Fintech Trends in Africa
September 28 2017, Lagos, Nigeria:
The New Age Banking Summit, Nigeria commenced at Intercontinental Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday. The two-day event, organised by UMS Conferences, is supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria. SAS is the Official Banking Analytics Partner, while Innovatrics is the Biometric Sponsor. FSS is the Official Payments Technology Partner. Day one witnessed the participation of 200 delegates from leading banks and financial institutions in the country.
The event began with an inaugural address centered on the theme of “Keeping Pace with Financial Innovation” by Musa Jimoh, Deputy Director and Head of the Payments System and Policy Oversight Division, Central Bank of Nigeria. This was followed by an inaugural panel discussion titled “Determining the Way Forward for the Digital Banking Landscape in Nigeria.” Tomisin Fashina, Group Chief Information Officer & Managing Director of eProcess International SA, made a presentation on future trends in the digital payments space, while Dr. Etienne Slabbert, Managing Director and Chief Information Officer of Barclays Africa, spoke about how Barclays Africa Group Limited is contributing to the innovation agenda in Africa. Adekunle Arogundade, SAS partner, Bi-Ware Consulting, and Wael Issa, Presales & Business Development, SmartStream Technologies, covered Digital Operating Model (DOM) in their respective sessions.
Post-lunch presentations included “Facial Biometrics for Mobile Banking” by Peter Martis, Face Business Unit Director of Innovatrics and “Building Cyber Resilience around Africa’s Fintech Hub” by Bharat Soni, Chief Information Security Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank. Olivier Dipenda, Regional Head: West and Central Africa, FSS, conducted a session on how digital payments inclusion could boost GDP. Day one of the event also included a panel discussion titled “Enhancing the Banking Regulatory Framework for Better Enforcement and Renewed Transparency” and a fintech innovation session. It concluded with the New Age Banking Awards.
Yesterday, the second day of the event, began with an opening keynote by Dr. Omobola Johnson, Partner, TLcom Capital and Former Minister of Communication Technology, Nigeria, titled “Fintech: Disruptor of Traditional Banking Models and Services.” This was followed by a presentation on innovation in Africa by Toby Shapshak, Editor in Chief & MD of Stuff Magazine South Africa. Ndagi Job Goshi, General Manager – Africa, Liferay, outlined proven principles for exceptional experiences in an ever-changing world, and Dennis Onome Ezaga, Group Head – Transaction Banking Products, First City Monument Bank, discussed how to implement advanced analytics and big data to create a customer-centric infrastructure. Other key sessions included “Financial Digitisation as a Catalyst for Economic Growth” by Osasu Igbinedion, Business Development Manager, Software Group and “Digital Transformation Journey: The First Bank Experience” by Folasade Femi-Lawal, Head – Digital Banking, First Bank of Nigeria. Olusola Teniola, Client Partner – Nigeria and West Africa, Detecon, covered AI in banking, while Shina Atilola, Group Head: Strategy and Innovation, Sterling Bank, conducted a session on P2P lending and the credit industry. Day two of the event ended with a panel discussion on “Role of Digital Banking in Powering the Growth of Financial Inclusion” moderated by Temitope Akin-Fadeyi, Head – Financial Inclusion Secretariat, Central Bank of Nigeria.
