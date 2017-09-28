Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
5 Best Spots To Get The Tastiest Shawarma In Lagos
Best Spots To Get The Tastiest Shawarma In Lagos
Although originally an Arabian snack, many Nigerians have wholeheartedly embraced shawarma and made it their own. There is now Nigerian shawarma! In Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, shawarma is sold nearly everywhere from street vendors to eateries and supermarkets. This seeming proliferation of shawarma spots has, to a very large extent, lowered its quality because every tom, dick and harry seem to make the snack. Therefore, lovers of the snack are constantly scouting for best places to get the tastiest shawarma in Lagos. Scout no more as Jumia Food recommends 5 spots to get the tastiest shawarma in the city.
Shawarma & Co
This is one of the well-known shawarma spots in Lagos. They have branches in Oniru, Ikeja, Jakande and Victoria Island. Shawarma & Co menu options include Chicken shawarma, Spicy chicken suyarma and Beef shawarma among others.
Shawarma Express
Shawarma Express is located in Masha, Surulere, Lagos. They specialise in shawarma but you can also get snacks and drinks.
Charcoal
Charcoal offers different menus that also include shawarma. It is located at the Palms Lekki.
Food O clock restaurant
At Food O Clock, you will be treated not only to shawarma but also Chinese cuisine, shrimp fried rice and fruit smoothies.
La Mango
La Mango is an upscale restaurant and bar in Ikeja. It is one of the restaurants that has a stand which caters for customers who crave shawarma and other grilled menus.
Leave a Reply