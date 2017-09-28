Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
4 Spots for the Best Seafood Meals In Lagos
4 Spots For The Best Seafood Meals
Hungry for some seafood? Jumia Food, shares some of the best spots for the absolute best and most delicious, mouth-watering seafood meals. Here are 4 of them.
Coral Blue
This is a popular seafood spot in Lagos that offers some of the best seafood in the country. It’s a pretty and decent restaurant with a nice and simple sea-themed décor and ambiance. Their seafood is fresh and delicious with diverse selections to titillate your taste buds and whet your appetite. Additionally, they also have a great customer service to go along with the awesome dining experience they provide.
Marcoriano Chinese Restaurant
This is another great seafood restaurant located in Abuja. They offer a unique dining experience to guests with absolutely delicious Chinese and Asian cuisines, as well as seafood dishes. Their meals are fresh, healthy and cooked with high quality ingredients that help to enhance guests dining experience.
Ocean Basket
Think of Ocean Basket and think of delicious, mouth-watering seafood dishes offered at great prices. Many argue that this is probably the best seafood place in Nigeria and well… it’s hard to disagree. The restaurant has beautiful, seafood oriented décor, with comfortable, relaxing furniture and a cool ambiance. They serve strictly fresh, juicy and delicious seafood here, and they also have a sushi menu. Their staff are nice and welcoming, and you’re sure to have a delightful dining experience here.
Tomatoes Pub and Grill
This is a nice restaurant located in Abuja that offers delicious and affordable seafood dishes, which are sure to give you a lovely dining experience. Its furniture and décor are nice and comfortable; and they also serve other delicious local and international cuisines at impressively affordable prices.
Leave a Reply