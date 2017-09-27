a few days, Nigeria will be celebrating another Independence Day. Expectedly, the federal government will declare a public holiday and interestingly, this year’s celebration extends to Monday since October Ist falls on a Sunday. For this reason, many people will have ample time to party and have fun. At the same time, some of them would be in search of decent and affordable hotels to stay after a thrilling day. To help you with your search, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, has selected 7 budget-friendly hotels to lodge this independence weekend.

Kosmic Suites

This is a budget-friendly hotel in the heart of the capital city of Lagos. It is located off Salvation Road in Opebi, Ikeja. The hotel houses an onsite restaurant and bar where guests can order a variety of meals and drinks. Kosmic Suites is 10 minutes away from Murtala Muhammed Airport and 5 minutes away from Ikeja City Mall, the Lagos State Government Secretariat and Ojota Interstate Park.

Blueseasons Hotel & Suites

Surulere is one of the popular places to have real fun in Lagos. So, if you are in need of a place to lodge in Surulere, look no further than the Blueseasons Hotel & Suites. The hotel offers top-notch hospitality and offers free WiFi to guests. The hotel is a 5-minute drive to Lagos Central Business District and 7 minutes away from the National Stadium,

Paradise Hotel

Paradise Hotel is situated in a serene environment at Victoria Island. The hotel boasts of elegant rooms and offers free WiFi to all guests. You can book this hotel if you find yourself in any of these interesting places: Lagos bar beach, Kuramo Beach, Palms Shopping Mall, GET Arena, Silverbird Galleria, Ikoyi Golf Club, Nike Art Gallery, Terra Kulture, Muri Okunola Park and National Museum Lagos.

Cosmic Hotel And Suites

Cosmic Hotel And Suites is one of the best budget-friendly hotels to stay in Port Harcourt. For N3,000, you can book the standard room.

Alu Suites

Alu Suites is situated on Kala Road in Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt. Guests can order a selection of meals and drinks from the onsite restaurant and bar.

Power Mike Hotels

This a well-equipped hotel that offers amazing services on a budget. These include free Wi-Fi, a bar/ lounge, a restaurant, a guesthouse, round the clock security and free private parking space. It is located at Argungu Close, Off Benue Crescent, Area 1, Garki, Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

Summit Villas Suites & Apartment

Located at Life Camp Junction in the heart of Abuja, you can book this hotel for tourist visits, leisure, business trips and family vacations. The hotel offers easy access to interesting destinations in the city. It is a 30-minute drive from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and a 5-minute drive from the popular Jabi Lake.

