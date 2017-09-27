Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
7 Budget-friendly Hotels in Lagos
a few days, Nigeria will be celebrating another Independence Day. Expectedly, the federal government will declare a public holiday and interestingly, this year’s celebration extends to Monday since October Ist falls on a Sunday. For this reason, many people will have ample time to party and have fun. At the same time, some of them would be in search of decent and affordable hotels to stay after a thrilling day. To help you with your search, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, has selected 7 budget-friendly hotels to lodge this independence weekend.
Kosmic Suites
This is a budget-friendly hotel in the heart of the capital city of Lagos. It is located off Salvation Road in Opebi, Ikeja. The hotel houses an onsite restaurant and bar where guests can order a variety of meals and drinks. Kosmic Suites is 10 minutes away from Murtala Muhammed Airport and 5 minutes away from Ikeja City Mall, the Lagos State Government Secretariat and Ojota Interstate Park.
Blueseasons Hotel & Suites
Surulere is one of the popular places to have real fun in Lagos. So, if you are in need of a place to lodge in Surulere, look no further than the Blueseasons Hotel & Suites. The hotel offers top-notch hospitality and offers free WiFi to guests. The hotel is a 5-minute drive to Lagos Central Business District and 7 minutes away from the National Stadium,
Paradise Hotel
Paradise Hotel is situated in a serene environment at Victoria Island. The hotel boasts of elegant rooms and offers free WiFi to all guests. You can book this hotel if you find yourself in any of these interesting places: Lagos bar beach, Kuramo Beach, Palms Shopping Mall, GET Arena, Silverbird Galleria, Ikoyi Golf Club, Nike Art Gallery, Terra Kulture, Muri Okunola Park and National Museum Lagos.
Cosmic Hotel And Suites
Cosmic Hotel And Suites is one of the best budget-friendly hotels to stay in Port Harcourt. For N3,000, you can book the standard room.
Alu Suites
Alu Suites is situated on Kala Road in Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt. Guests can order a selection of meals and drinks from the onsite restaurant and bar.
Power Mike Hotels
This a well-equipped hotel that offers amazing services on a budget. These include free Wi-Fi, a bar/ lounge, a restaurant, a guesthouse, round the clock security and free private parking space. It is located at Argungu Close, Off Benue Crescent, Area 1, Garki, Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.
Summit Villas Suites & Apartment
Located at Life Camp Junction in the heart of Abuja, you can book this hotel for tourist visits, leisure, business trips and family vacations. The hotel offers easy access to interesting destinations in the city. It is a 30-minute drive from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and a 5-minute drive from the popular Jabi Lake.
Leave a Reply