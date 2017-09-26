Oxfordshire (UK) -Information reaching us has it that a United Kingdom Investment is to launch a global income fund. Evenlode Investment is to launch a global income fund to complement its top – performing £ 1 . 5 billion Income fund.

The fund will be run by Citywire AAA-rated Ben Peters , co – manager of the Income fund, the second – best performing fund in Citywire’ s UK Equity Income sector over three years, up 43 .2 % over that period .

Peters will run the fund alongside Chris Elliott , investment analyst on the Income fund.

The new fund will adopt the same focus on companies with high returns on capital and strong free cashflow as the Income fund but invest across the world , with charges of 0 .9 % and 0 . 8 % depending on share class.

Peters (pictured) said : ‘ Following strong feedback from our clients , we have developed the Evenlode Global Income Fund as a neutral evolution of the investment proposition offered by the Evenlode Income Fund .

‘ The Global Income fund is an opportunity for our clients to access the Evenlode investment process applied to a broader range of investment opportunities .

‘ The portfolio will be different to but have the same flavour as our original fund. We are excited to continue serving our investors for the long run with this launch. Source : Citywire



