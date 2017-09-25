Best Beaches in Africa

There is no doubt that Africa is a beautiful place and home to many ‘natural beauties’. One of such ‘natural beauties’ is its beaches. Africa has some of the best and most beautiful natural beaches you can find anywhere in the world. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 of the best beaches in Africa.Tsarabanjina Beach

This is a lovely, tiny ‘idyllic’ beach located off the coast of Madagascar, near Nosy Be. It boasts of dreamy turquoise water and powdery sand. It’s a remote beach, more or less an island, that’s only accessible by boat. The best part of this beach is how exclusive it is; you’re unlikely to run into a large crowd because the place is notably associated with being devoid of crowds. It’s a great place for reflection or to spend some private or alone time with your significant other or someone special to you.

Watamu Beach

This quiet and ‘sandy paradise’ is found in Kenya’s Watamu Marine Park. It’s a popular destination for tourists and a great place for lovers of nature to revel in the beauty of its sea-shores and stunning views; the beach also has a beautiful and appealing ocean surface. It’s a great place to relax and unwind on your own or with loved ones.

Nungwi Beach

This is one of the major tourist attractions in Africa and is one of the breathtaking and outstanding beaches in the equally breathtaking Zanzibar. Its stunning views, glistening white sand and clear azure waters is indeed quite captivating and is sure to endear you to the dazzling Tanzanian archipelago called Zanzibar. The beach is located on the northernmost point of the Zanzibar island. It really is a stunning place to visit.

Uvongo Beach

This is a very popular beach in South Africa and one of the most beautiful beaches on the KwaZulu Natal South Coast. This beach is a safe place for locals and foreigners to unwind and explore the beach and its features, mainly because it is properly shark-netted and lifeguard protected. Uvongo is also perfect for a family day out as it has something for everyone. Children and youngsters can explore the beach’s rock pools or enjoy picnics or long walks on the beach with their parents. Lovers and young couples are also privy to enjoying long walks on the beach or laying together on beach chairs, enjoying being together. Surfers and bodyboarders also have a nice time surfing the waves of the sea, and provide nice entertainment for spectators or on-looker at shore.

