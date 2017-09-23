Lagos – Nigeria can save about $14 million yearly from the local production of thermoplastic road-P Managing Director, 7T Microns Powder Limited, Mr Manny Igbenoba, has said.

He spoke during the launch of his brand of paints in Lagos. He said the country imports about 96 containers of the product from China and India quarterly. Each costs $15,000.

He said with the production of the product locally, the country could save about $3.5 million quarterly, and $14 million yearly.

He said the company conducted a research into the project of thermoplastic material with emphasis on road-marking paints in 2014 and eventually concluded same last February.

“The first product of the thermoplastic material were produced and distributed in March 2017 and since in circulation, the products have been gaining popularity due ti its superiority over the imported ones. Statistical data confirmed that Manny Oil and Chemical Limited/7T Micron powder Limited are the first company in Nigeria /Sub-Sahara Africa to produce Thermoplastic Road Marking Paints,” he said.

Igbenoba said Nigeria will save a lot of foreign exchange through this.

He said the new product is very rigid on the roads due to the careful selection of its chemical ingredients which have been confirmed through the laboratory analysis at 75 per cent PCI (America Institute of RMPT). He said the result had been confirmed to be superior to other contemporary road-marking paints.

“The products are formulated and produced with considerations to Nigeria/Africa roads condition and the temperate climate of the region.

“These are the reasons the products are preferred to the other products from the continents. It does not wear off easily, lasting longer than other brands in its category compared to all other imported products, “he said.

According to him, the company investigated and confirmed that majority of the road marking paints have shorter life spans on the roads, pointing out that this can be attributed to lower rigidity of the said products and sandy conditions of the roads in Nigerian and other African countries.

He said the products are made up of non-metallic solid materials and some chemicals viable characteristics to become plasticised liquid on heating and hardened on cooling.

Also, the former Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Jide Mike, urged the Federal Government to encourage local manufacturers through a more friendly policy tax rebate, and a conducive environment.

Mike called on the Federal Government to encourage value addition to local products meant for export.

He said such step would help our local products to access international market, address the foreign exchange deficit and by implication shore up the value of the naira.

He urged the government to ensure that the various agencies saddled with enforcing standards lived up to their mandate so that local products could be packaged to meet international standard.- Leadership



