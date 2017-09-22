Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
4 Great Restaurants in Port-Harcourt City Nigeria
Port-Harcourt city in Nigeria is home to a number of great restaurants that offer exquisite dining experiences. Jumia Food shares 4 great restaurants in Port-Harcourt city.
Asia Town
This is a restaurant and event venue located in Old GRA, Rivers State. It’s a popular Chinese Restaurant in Port-Harcourt city and it is known for being the favoured restaurant of Port-Harcourt’s high dignitaries. It’s a Porsche modern restaurant that provides a unique Asian inspired atmosphere and a great hangout venue for lunches, dinners, after work meetings and chill outs.
Kode 9
This restaurant is known for its mouthwatering meals and is notable for being the best burger spot in Port-Harcourt. Aside from being a great burger spot, some of its best features include a comfortable lounge and a well-stocked bar. It also offers varieties of delicious gourmet meals.
Jevenik
This restaurant is indeed as exotic and exquisite spot that offers varieties of local and proudly African delicacies to savour. It has nice and comfortable decor that culminates in a rich culinary experience for visitors. Their food is not too pricey and well within affordable margins. The food is also of sizeable quantity.
Genesis Restaurant
This is a great restaurant in Port Harcourt city, and a popular place to get some of the best and most delicious meals. It offers a rich menu of tasty and mouthwatering meals, and it has a warm and welcoming ambiance. It’s a great place for a quiet lunch with friends or even for a nice dinner date.
