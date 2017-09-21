MT: Invest Your Money – The Fun Way

MD: Forget about stocks and precious metals. There are easier and much more fun ways of investing your money, even if it’s just a few bucks

Fun Ways to Invest That Don’t Need You to Deal with Stock Exchange

To earn money, you have to invest them – this statement is probably known to everyone. It’s good to have savings, but it’s better when savings work for you. At least, this is what we believe and try to do here at termpaper.help by reinvesting into customer services. But that’s another story.

You have other ways of investing your money, and they range from the craziest to the most prudent ones. Even a thousand dollars is enough to make an investment. At that, you don’t really need to deal with stocks. Simply buy things that will increase in value with time. In some cases, it will also be a lot of fun to do.

Comic books

Yes, it is a sound investment. If you are into comic books, you know that an entire unpacked collection is worth much more than individual comic books cost separately. Make a collection of modern comic books – they will cost more with time. Besides, they don’t take much room and can be placed comfortably on a shelf.

Wine

Have you heard that wine starts costing more with time, too? That’s why the older it is, the cooler you will sound in a restaurant ordering it. There are, of course, some reservations to this investment. First, you will have to wait a while; one year will make no significant difference for the price. Second, you’ll have to restrain yourself in order not to drink up your investments. Finally, you’ll have to buy wines that are not that cheap, which means you won’t be able to make hundreds on a $3 bottle.

Books

Sometimes, you find the craziest things in second-hand book shops, especially in Europe. And in many cases, it is an investment with an immediate return. If not, it’s still a good option to buy old books, clean them up, compile them in collections and sell to those who are interested in having an impressive library.

Domain names

In some countries, it’s become a widespread business. It works like this: you stumble over something that has a potential of becoming popular, buy a domain name or a few that can be used for a dedicated website and then put it on sale when the thing gets its first fans. Sometimes companies also buy out domains that sound like theirs to avoid losing traffic. Thus, Apple paid a whole lot of money to a farmer who was selling apples via a website that had the corresponding domain name spelled with a mistake.

Personal loans

Lending money to people without the middleman is a good way for you to earn and for the borrower to pay less interest. You can offer your money via online marketplaces that offer a certain degree of confidence in the reliability and solvency of borrowers, even though you might not know such borrowers personally.

All in all, making an investment is just an idea of buying or acquiring something and then selling it at a higher price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be complicated. Try once and you’ll see. In the worst-case scenario, you won’t be able to make any profit. In the best, you’ll earn a handsome sum.

(Visited 2 times, 7 visits today)