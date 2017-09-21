Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Fun Ways to Invest That Don’t Need You to Deal with Stock Exchange
To earn money, you have to invest them – this statement is probably known to everyone. It’s good to have savings, but it’s better when savings work for you. At least, this is what we believe and try to do here at termpaper.help by reinvesting into customer services. But that’s another story.
You have other ways of investing your money, and they range from the craziest to the most prudent ones. Even a thousand dollars is enough to make an investment. At that, you don’t really need to deal with stocks. Simply buy things that will increase in value with time. In some cases, it will also be a lot of fun to do.
Comic books
Yes, it is a sound investment. If you are into comic books, you know that an entire unpacked collection is worth much more than individual comic books cost separately. Make a collection of modern comic books – they will cost more with time. Besides, they don’t take much room and can be placed comfortably on a shelf.
Wine
Have you heard that wine starts costing more with time, too? That’s why the older it is, the cooler you will sound in a restaurant ordering it. There are, of course, some reservations to this investment. First, you will have to wait a while; one year will make no significant difference for the price. Second, you’ll have to restrain yourself in order not to drink up your investments. Finally, you’ll have to buy wines that are not that cheap, which means you won’t be able to make hundreds on a $3 bottle.
Books
Sometimes, you find the craziest things in second-hand book shops, especially in Europe. And in many cases, it is an investment with an immediate return. If not, it’s still a good option to buy old books, clean them up, compile them in collections and sell to those who are interested in having an impressive library.
Domain names
In some countries, it’s become a widespread business. It works like this: you stumble over something that has a potential of becoming popular, buy a domain name or a few that can be used for a dedicated website and then put it on sale when the thing gets its first fans. Sometimes companies also buy out domains that sound like theirs to avoid losing traffic. Thus, Apple paid a whole lot of money to a farmer who was selling apples via a website that had the corresponding domain name spelled with a mistake.
Personal loans
Lending money to people without the middleman is a good way for you to earn and for the borrower to pay less interest. You can offer your money via online marketplaces that offer a certain degree of confidence in the reliability and solvency of borrowers, even though you might not know such borrowers personally.
All in all, making an investment is just an idea of buying or acquiring something and then selling it at a higher price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be complicated. Try once and you’ll see. In the worst-case scenario, you won’t be able to make any profit. In the best, you’ll earn a handsome sum.
