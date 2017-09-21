Five Benefits of Being An Entrepreneur

Making the decision to become an entrepreneur is never easy. When you eventually do, there are so many things you will gain. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the benefits of being an entrepreneur.

Steady income

If you have always worked for somebody else, your employer determines your income. As an entrepreneur, there are no limits placed on what you can earn. Instead, you determine your earnings. You won’t go broke.

Opportunity to make people’s life easier

You have come up with an idea for a product or service which can make people’s lives easier. So, by putting your idea to work and starting a business, you are actually contributing to making the lives of people better.

Gain invaluable experience

Starting a business in a country like Nigeria is very tough. If you are able to navigate these challenges, you will definitely gain invaluable experience that will come handy in your future dealings.

You become more accountable

Entrepreneurship will help you up your accountability game. When you have your own business, you are your own boss. There is no one looking over your shoulder making sure you do the work. As an entrepreneur, you have to learn to hold yourself accountable, or you will not succeed.

You become more confident

The fear of failure will evaporate and your interaction or engagement with people will significantly improve.

