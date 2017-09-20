In Nollywood, being a marketer is almost equivalent to being a demigod. They determine who acts and who doesnt, they have reputation of making stars and stopping many others from shining. The popular belief is that, If you have marketers as friends, your chances look bright, but if not, you are doom. Femi Branch, a notable

Nollywood actor who made his name from the Yoruba genre of Nigerian movie industry says he disagree with that notion. ‘marketers should be the ones running after me because they feed off my talent, not the other way round’ Watch Video

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)