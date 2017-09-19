Africa is a huge continent dotted with beautiful landscapes and countless ethnic groups. Hence, it is almost impossible to select activities to do when travelling around the continent. As such, Jumua Travel, the leading online travel agency, has come up with six exciting activities to spice up your African travel experience. Relax on a beach

A wonderful and thrilling encounter awaits the beach-lover on Africa’s coastlines. It offers the traveller everything from budget huts in Zanzibar to luxurious private islands in the Seychelles. You can go surfing or go diving with great white sharks.

Hike a mountain

There are so many mountains options for the mountain enthusiast. The obvious choices are Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya and Mount Cameroun among others. You can conquer any of them by climbing with your travel companions. It is fun all the way to the peak and when you arrive at the zenith, you are rewarded with an everlasting and picturesque view of the city. It is a sight to behold!

Shop in local markets

Want to see the real African street life? Then do not fail to visit an African market. You will get an authentic insight into a country’s culture, local economy and food. It also offers photo opportunities. Additionally, ensure you hone your bargaining skills and discover the fun side of shopping in an African market. Some of the biggest markets in the continent are Maasai Market in Nairobi, Makola Market, Accra and Onitsha Market, Anambra etc.

Attend a festival

Africans love to celebrate. They commemorate their own rites of passage, religious festivals, and local harvests. There’s generally music, dance and food. For tourists, there are several large festivals and cultural events that happen annually, where you can enjoy film, poetry, drama and music in an organised setting. Some of the festivals include Lake Of Stars in Malawi, Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Vic Falls Carnival, Zimbabwe and Bushfire festival in Malawi.

Discover the continent’s history

There are so many destinations where you can learn about Africa’s rich history. For example, 5,000 years ago, the Egyptians were already busy building monuments and tombs that still stand today. The slave trade left its mark on the coasts of both East and West Africa. So, wherever you visit in the continent, there is something new to learn.

Go on safari

Going on a wildlife safari is one of the main reasons people travel to Africa. East and Southern Africa have the most popular safari destinations. In East Africa, you can witness the annual migration of millions of wildebeest and Southern Africa offers plenty of opportunities for spotting the Big Five

