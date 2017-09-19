Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
London Set To Recycles ‘fatberg’ into Biofuel
A giant, 250-metre “fatberg” of oil, fat and other solid waste blocking a main sewer under London is to be recycled into biofuel, Thames Water, the company working to remove it, said on Tuesday.
“The congealed mass under a street in east London’s White-chapel district will produce some 10,000 litres of biodiesel, enough to power 350 double-decker buses for one day.
Engineers have removed about one-third of the 130-tonne blob and expect to complete their “sewer war” against it early next month, the company said.
It said tankers full of oil and fat, recovered from the mass with high-powered jets, will be sent to a biofuel processing plant.“Other unflushable items such as baby wipe, nappies, cotton buds and sanitary products – which should never be flushed, will be disposed of,” it said.
“It may be a monster, but the White-chapel fatberg deserves a second chance,” Alex Saunders, Thames Water’s waste network manager said.
He said that it was the first time the company had tried recycling material from a hunk a sewer waste.
“We’ve therefore teamed up with leading waste to power firm Argent Energy to transform what was once an evil, gut-wrenching, rancid blob into pure green fuel,” Saunders said.
Thames Water agreed last week to send a cross-section of the record-breaking “fatberg” to the Museum of London, which said its exhibition would raise questions about contemporary urban life.
Several Twitter users proposed the names Donald or Trump after Thames Water appealed for suggestions.
