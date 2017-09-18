Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Lagos State Generates N20b in Land Administration
Lagos – In spite of the challenging financial crisis in the country and its attendant effect on businesses, the Lagos State government has announced a revenue performance of N20.7 billion from land administrations in the last one-year.
The performance, which surpassed the total revenue of N11.4 billion recorded in the previous year, came from transaction on the sales of land for industrial development in the state.
Special Adviser to Governor Akinwumi Ambode on Urban Development, Mrs. Yetunde Onabule, who disclosed this at a briefing by the State Lands Bureau to commemorate the second year anniversary of Ambode’s administration, said the revenue performance exceeded the Bureau’s budget for the period by 45 per cent.Besides the one –off transaction, expected revenue from new schemes initiated by the government during the time under review, she said, could not be realized in view of infrastructure development within the new scheme, thereby making it difficult for the Bureau to generate revenue from the schemes.
Reassuring the importance of land as a desirable and crucial resource to all, she said the present administration has put in place effective and dynamic reforms to continuously ease the process of land administration in the state.
Onabule expressed optimism that the reforms put in place to further upgrade service delivery through better strategic procedures and smarter use of information technology will enhance revenue performance and service delivery in 2017.
On the issue of compensation for lands acquired by government or whose titles were revoked for overriding public interest, the Special Adviser said over N2 billion has been paid as compensations to individuals and groups who presented all necessary documents evidencing ownership of the lands.
According to her, the state government as a responsive and responsible one is determined to make life better for the citizenry, by paying compensation to beneficiaries, hence entrenching a culture of excellence, prompt and efficient service delivery to Lagosians.
Leave a Reply