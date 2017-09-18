Lagos – In spite of the challenging financial crisis in the country and its attendant effect on businesses, the Lagos State government has announced a revenue performance of N20.7 billion from land administrations in the last one-year.

The performance, which surpassed the total revenue of N11.4 billion recorded in the previous year, came from transaction on the sales of land for industrial development in the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Akinwumi Ambode on Urban Development, Mrs. Yetunde Onabule, who disclosed this at a briefing by the State Lands Bureau to commemorate the second year anniversary of Ambode’s administration, said the revenue performance exceeded the Bureau’s budget for the period by 45 per cent.Besides the one –off transaction, expected revenue from new schemes initiated by the government during the time under review, she said, could not be realized in view of infrastructure development within the new scheme, thereby making it difficult for the Bureau to generate revenue from the schemes.

Reassuring the importance of land as a desirable and crucial resource to all, she said the present administration has put in place effective and dynamic reforms to continuously ease the process of land administration in the state.

Onabule expressed optimism that the reforms put in place to further upgrade service delivery through better strategic procedures and smarter use of information technology will enhance revenue performance and service delivery in 2017.

On the issue of compensation for lands acquired by government or whose titles were revoked for overriding public interest, the Special Adviser said over N2 billion has been paid as compensations to individuals and groups who presented all necessary documents evidencing ownership of the lands.

According to her, the state government as a responsive and responsible one is determined to make life better for the citizenry, by paying compensation to beneficiaries, hence entrenching a culture of excellence, prompt and efficient service delivery to Lagosians.

