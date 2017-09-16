As part of its commitment to increasing insurance industry manpower with new generation of Nigerian youths, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has pledged to support Babcock University establish insurance department in the institute.

The President of the CIIN, Funmi Babington-Ashaye, made the promise in Lagos when council members of the university led by its Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, Prof. Sunday Owolabi, visited the CIIN Secretariat.

In a statement, she said the institute, which currently has about 5,000 qualified and student members, was committed to raising more professionals for the industry, stating that having the department and as a course of study in universities, polytechnics and at secondary school level was a sure way to catch them young.Babington-Ashaye gave assurance to the university that the insurance institute would provide the necessary guidance to develop appropriate curriculum, which will enable students of insurance to have easy process of qualifying as associate members with some course exemptions.

She said the potential for employment and career progression for graduates of insurance in Nigeria was huge, as the industry is still developing with yet to be tapped growth potential.

According to her, “the major pursuit among other objectives of the institute is the promotion of insurance education, and awareness creation across the nation.

“This informed the institute’s decision to make overture to partner with Babcock University for the commencement of a degree programme in insurance.”

She said the choice of Babcock University was based on the institution’s antecedents, and the provision of qualitative education in Nigeria.

Prof. Owolabi in his remarks appreciated the CIIN for giving the university a hand of fellowship, saying the university was committed to making the project a reality.

She said the insurance department would be in the university’s Banking and Finance department, where it will be nurtured to a full department.

