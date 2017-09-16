Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
10 Nigeria Insurance Firms Pay Telecoms Operators N383.9m Claims
Following various damages done to telecommunications facilities across the country, 10 insurance firms paid out over N383 million to the affected operators, New Telegraph has learnt.
This was contained in a report by Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).
According to details of payments under fire peril, a larger chunk of the money, amounting to N315.63 million, was paid to one mobile telecommunication companies, MTN Nigeria, while others, including Airtel, Visafone, EMTS/Etisalat (now 9mobile) and Emerging Markets Telecom Services Limited got the difference amounting to N68.63 million.
Further breakdown revealed that 10 underwriting firms made the claims payment based on the losses suffered by the firms.The insurance firms involved include Axa Mansard, Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited, Leadway Assurance Co. Limited, Mutual Benefits Assurance Limited, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and Staco Insurance Plc.
Others are Sterling Assurance Nigeria Limited, Zenith General Insurance Limited and AIICO Insurance Plc.
Telecoms operators in the country have suffered various damages to their facilities across the country with hoodlums vandalising some while some others have been damaged by fire.
Worst hit are those located in the North East, which suffered serious attack during the early days of Boko Haram insurgency in the region.
According to reports by Association of Licensed Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), billions of naira was lost to such vandalism during the peak period of the attacks.
ALTON’s Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said: “The issue of telecoms infrastructure destruction in the north east cannot be over emphasised. The association requests the Federal Government to compensate the service providers because as we have internally displaced people, so also we have internally displaced telecoms operators. It is sad that nobody is talking about the service providers that lost several millions of naira to destruction of their infrastructure.”
Under the country’s new cybercrime law, telecommunication facilities are deemed to be strategic national infrastructures and it is a crime to wilful damage telecommunication infrastructures.
With infrastructures down in several communities in north-eastern, connecting calls among many family members and businesses have been difficult until recently when relative peace is prevailing.
Telecoms operators had said they would need billions of naira to restore services and a special intervention bailout fund should be earmarked to get operators to salvage “the very terrible situation.”
Before recession set into the economy, ALTON said it cost about N24.75 million to install a single base station together with its tower, special antennas and two generators to power the station.
Earlier report had revealed that at the end of 2011, there were approximately 20,000 base stations in Nigeria serving a population of more than 150 million people.
Adebayo had called on operators to increase this number to around 75,000 in order to meet Quality of Service (QoS) mandates laid down by the regulator.
According to NIA, while a total of N20.144 million was paid to EMTS/Etisalat, N9.66 million was paid to Emerging Markets Telecoms Services Limited.
In the same vein, Airtel received N20.53 million while Visafone got N11.71 million.
The data also revealed that Custodian and Allied, which made nine payments in all to EMTS/Etisalat, paid the highest amount of N177.2 million followed by AIICO with N58.68 to MTN and Emerging Markets.
This was closely followed by AXA Mansard with N34.04 million, Zenith General Insurance, N30.48 million, Leadway, N26.09 million, Mutual Benefits, N20.53 million, Staco, N18.07 million, and Sovereign Trust, N14.69 million.
Source: Newtelegraphonline.
Leave a Reply