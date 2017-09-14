Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Enugu High Court Throws Notorious Bank ATM Fraudster into Jail
Enugu – Justice H. O Eya of the Enugu State High Court, Enugu has convicted one Ayomide Olamide, who belongs to a syndicate of fraudster that specialises in tricking members of the public to disclose their Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) to avoid being deactivated from using their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Cards.
The alleged notorious ATM fraudster was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge bordering on conspiracy, impersonation, obtaining money under false pretences and ATM fraud.
A statement signed by spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, noted that the petitioner alleged that he received a text message on his phone sometime in December 2016 purportedly from United Bank for Africa (UBA) customer care department claiming that his ATM card would be stopped from operations due to incomplete BVN registration unless he called the bank’s customer care number given as 09032578084, to update his details which he nervously did.He further added that shortly after disclosing his bank details, his account was subsequently debited to the tune of N75,900.
Mr Uwujaren said investigation carried out on the matter revealed that the convict actually sent out SMS messages and used monies realised from his nefarious act to buy mobile phone airtime online.
When the case came up for arraignmnent, Olamide pleaded guilty to the charge.
In view of the accused person’s plea, the prosecuting counsel, Mela Musa Gwani, prayed the court to convict him accordingly.
The defense counsel, D.A Kakaan, did not object but prayed his lordship to temper justice with mercy considering the fact that the accused is a first offender and had shown remorse by pleading guilty.
Justice Eya thereafter sentenced him to five months imprisonment commencing from the date of arrest and detention, April 8, 2017.
