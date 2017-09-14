Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
CBN Sustains Forex Intervention, Injects $250m For Wholesale, SMEs, Travels
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its relentless effort to keep the inter-bank foreign exchange market liquid, on Monday, intervened with another sum of $250 million.
A breakdown of Monday’s intervention indicates that the wholesale sector was offered the sum of $100 million, just as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) window received a boost of $80 million. Those requiring foreign exchange to address needs such as Business/Personal Travel Allowances, school tuition, medicals, etc. were allotted the total sum of $70 million.
The Bank’s Acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, who disclosed this, reiterated that the interventions had ensured stability in the market, even as he stressed that the CBN remained committed to maintaining transparency in the market.
According to him, CBN had taken measures to check the activities of speculators and shield the currency from attacks, while also maintaining the international value of the Naira.
While assuring that authorised dealers had enough funds to meet the foreign exchange needs of customers, Okorafor urged all to adhere to the extant guidelines on the sale of forex in the Nigerian Forex market. He therefore advised those in genuine need of forex to continue to approach their respective banks for purchase. He said the Bank remained very optimistic that the Nigerian currency will fare strongly against other notable currencies around the world.
On the convergence target of the Bank between the forex rates at the inter-bank and the Bureau de Change (BDC), he said the goal would be attained if all stakeholders played by the rules.
The CBN last week assured customers of adequate foreign exchange in the market, dispelling fears of a scarcity of foreign exchange in the Nigerian forex market. Meanwhile, the naira exchanged at the Bureau de Change segment of the market on Monday, September 11, 2017, at the rate of N365/$1.
