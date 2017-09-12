Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
See Top 6 Fascinating African Music Festivals To Put on Your Bucket list
Africa is no doubt a culturally diverse continent. It is, therefore, unsurprising that it is home to some of the most fascinating and best music festivals in the world. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares Africa’s top 6 music festivals to put on your festival bucket list.
This semi-autonomous region of Tanzania besides its amazing beaches, has one of the biggest music festivals in East Africa which is Sauti za Busara. Musical artists from all over Africa perform in an open-air amphitheatre. It is usually held for three days in the ancient enclave of Stone Town in February.Lake of Stars, Malawi
Want to experience diverse music from afro pop to Indie rock, Jazz and more? Lake of Stars Music Festival is the place to go in October. It is held at Lake Malawi.
Cape Town Jazz Festival, South Africa
The Cape Town Jazz Festival has been entertaining Africa for 20 years. It prides itself as Africa’s grandest party. The festival annually boasts 5 stages with more than 40 artists performing over 2 nights. The festival hosts more than 37,000 music enthusiast over the 2 show days. It is held in March at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Gnaoua World Music Festival, Morocco
Morocco in the far North of Africa host the Gnaoua World Music Festival. During the music festival, traditional Gnaoua musicians, who are descendants of slaves, are joined by jazz, pop, Afrobeat and rock performers from Africa. It usually takes place in June at Essaouira, Morocco.
Bushfire Festival, Swaziland
You rarely hear of Swaziland making news headlines. When it does, one of such headlines must feature the Bushfire Festival. Bushfire festival is a 3-day music and performing arts festival headlined by international and local acts. It is usually held in May.
Vic Falls Carnival, Zimbabwe
Vic Falls Carnival takes place in Victoria Falls Town, Zimbabwe. The 3-day festival is held in December with appearances from mostly alternative/rock artists with some local Zimbabwean acts.
