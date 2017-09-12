Kano – The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) yesterday presented the revised guidelines on Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme to stakeholders in Kano State for imputes and clearer understanding.

Addressing the stakeholders, NEPC’s Executive Director, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, represented by its Director, Export Development and Incentive, Mr George Enyiekpan during a forum on the revised guidelines revealed that, the Federal Government of Nigeria approved a budgetary provision for the settlement of EEG claims with the initial provision of N20billion in the 2017 budget for the settlement of this year’s claims.According to him, the approval would eliminate complains over revenue loss by the utilizing agencies adding that the export credit certificate which replaced the negotiable duty credit is expected to cover a wider scope than just settlement of taxes.

NEPC North-West coordinator, Malam Abdullahi Kudu Mamman, stated that the stakeholders’ forum meeting was to introduce the revised guidelines.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)