Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Kebbi State Government Set To Export Nigeria Rice – Governor
Birnin Kebbi – Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says the state is planning to produce rice and livestock in commercial quantities for export to earn foreign exchange.
Mr. Bagudu said this in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday when he received a team of agricultural experts from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.
He said that Kebbi had recorded a 300-per-cent increase in rice and wheat production, adding that the state was second to Yobe in livestock production in the country.
He called on international research organisations to make a critical assessment of the agricultural policy of his administration which was particularly aimed at fully developing the state’s agricultural potential.Mr. Bagudu also appealed to IITA to provide research outlets in the state so as to boost the capability of the state’s farmers in grains production and processing.
He said that the state also had a great potential in the production of crops like groundnut, soya beans, cowpeas, sesame seeds, banana, cocoyam, yam, millet, bambara nut, sugarcane, guinea-corn, cassava and ginger.
Speaking, the leader of the research team, Kenton Dashiell, said that the institute had a global recognition as a centre of excellence for agricultural research and resources.
He said that the team was on a research mission to the state to learn about its agricultural potential.
Mr. Dashiell said that as specialists in soya bean cultivation, the visit would be an opportunity for the team to examine the state of soya bean production in Kebbi.
Also speaking, Sahabi Augie, the State Chairman of Rice Farmers Association (AFAN), said that the association would collaborate with IITA in efforts to boost rice production in the state.
He appealed to the institute to assist farmers in the state by supplying them with improved rice seedlings so as to boost their production.
NAN recalls that the state recently initiated some strategies to attain sufficiency in rice production by partnering with WACOT Rice Limited on rice production.
WACOT Rice Limited, a member of TGI Group, is helping Nigeria to strengthen its position as a major rice producing country in the West African sub-region.
It has invested in rice processing plants, while supporting the Kebbi government to roll out sustainable agricultural standards and practices throughout the rice-production value chain.
The TGI Group recently inaugurated a modern rice mill, which has an installed capacity of producing 120,000 tonnes of rice every year, in Argungu.
(NAN)
